Short Interest in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Increases By 20.6%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of DCBO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.78. 56,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Docebo has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.21 million. Docebo had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Docebo

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Docebo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 4,874,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,627,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP raised its stake in Docebo by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 800,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 91,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Docebo by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 192,398 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Docebo by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 204,070 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Docebo by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 549,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after buying an additional 49,449 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

