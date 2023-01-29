Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Declines By 11.1%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of dormakaba stock remained flat at $366.69 on Friday. dormakaba has a 12-month low of $335.15 and a 12-month high of $366.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.76.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.

