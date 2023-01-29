Short Interest in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Rises By 36.5%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the December 31st total of 85,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Ducommun stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,683. The company has a market capitalization of $679.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.28. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.57 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $44,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $44,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $120,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,728,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $265,628. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,321,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,905,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,689,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 61,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

