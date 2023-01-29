Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Declines By 49.1%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the December 31st total of 515,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.70. 13,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.43. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPMLF. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Dundee Securities upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Articles

