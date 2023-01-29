Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Declines By 49.1%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the December 31st total of 515,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.70. 13,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.43. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter.
Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on DPMLF. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Dundee Securities upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.