Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Drops By 29.9%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,200 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 573,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 211.7 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.70. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.72.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

