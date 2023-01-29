Short Interest in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Declines By 64.0%

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2023

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 57,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EMLD stock remained flat at $10.11 on Friday. 146,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,734. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMLD. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,885,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,931,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,319,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

