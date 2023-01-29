Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Increases By 44.4%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.82. 6,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

