Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Decreases By 12.9%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Galapagos from €60.00 ($65.22) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Galapagos from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Galapagos from €65.00 ($70.65) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 58.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Galapagos by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Galapagos stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 107,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,393. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $1.50. Galapagos had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $137.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galapagos will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

