Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expands By 47.6%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 732,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.43%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $867,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,829,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

