Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Declines By 33.3%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Glucose Health Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of GLUC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. Glucose Health has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements. Its product, GLUCODOWN, serves pre-diabetic and diabetic consumers. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

