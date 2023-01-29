Short Interest in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Decreases By 12.0%

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

IAC Stock Performance

IAC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.09. 1,033,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,733. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. IAC has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $138.76.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.82). IAC had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC will post -14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at IAC

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of IAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in IAC by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAC by 106.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Articles

