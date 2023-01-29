Short Interest in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Grows By 48.3%

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 952,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of KRC stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 977,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,789. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.