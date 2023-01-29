Short Interest in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Grows By 39.8%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 4,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.48.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.03. 3,405,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,645. The firm has a market cap of $359.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.47.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $115,472,791 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

