Short Interest in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Decreases By 18.2%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $238,651.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,863.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $9,774,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,701,826.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,990 shares of company stock valued at $12,705,441. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 625,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,233 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 108.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 59,550 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 47.9% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 365,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 118,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.62. 4,988,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $534.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.87 million. Analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

