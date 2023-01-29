Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Declines By 23.9%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 27.8% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 49.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.53. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -19.90%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

