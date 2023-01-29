Short Interest in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Declines By 21.7%

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 260.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.59. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $166.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.