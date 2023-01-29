Short Interest in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Grows By 36.0%

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

scPharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

SCPH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. 152,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,066. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCPH. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 762,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,973,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

