Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Decreases By 21.6%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Shenzhou International Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

About Shenzhou International Group

(Get Rating)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

