Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Decreases By 21.6%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance
Shares of Shenzhou International Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $19.73.
About Shenzhou International Group
