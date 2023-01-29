Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Rises By 16.7%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SINGY remained flat at $9.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,840. Singapore Airlines has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Singapore Airlines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Singapore Airlines

Separately, Citigroup cut Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.