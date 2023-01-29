Short Interest in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Declines By 20.5%

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 993,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SKM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 546,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,761. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

