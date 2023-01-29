Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Rises By 42.9%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 381,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HNDL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 106,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,187. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th.

