Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Declines By 22.3%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of SDPI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 63,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,336. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Drilling Products news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,153.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,939,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,744. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 159,084 shares of company stock worth $127,617. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

