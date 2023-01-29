Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Decreases By 24.7%

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 851,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVF Investment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in SVF Investment by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 66,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SVF Investment by 207.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in SVF Investment by 54.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVF Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVFA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,512. SVF Investment has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

About SVF Investment

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

