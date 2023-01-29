Short Interest in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Drops By 18.0%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 11,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Under Armour by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Under Armour by 25.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 15.9% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 42.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 1,952,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,804. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

