Short Interest in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Drops By 16.6%

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 368,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of VVI stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 78,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,655. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.79). Viad had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $382.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viad will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Viad by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,319,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Viad by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

