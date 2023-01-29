Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Grows By 50.5%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:DGRS traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,196. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 493.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

