Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Grows By 50.5%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:DGRS traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,196. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.