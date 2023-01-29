Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Decreases By 37.5%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.75 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.46.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.
