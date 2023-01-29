Siacoin Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $170.96 million and $3.48 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,230.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.00408648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.40 or 0.00789460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00095985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00585387 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00189434 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,116,522,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.