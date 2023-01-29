Siacoin (SC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.74 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $172.32 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,746.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.53 or 0.00406399 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015483 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.71 or 0.00781838 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00095284 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.31 or 0.00578069 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001002 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00186129 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,119,642,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
