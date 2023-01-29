Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Up 61.8% in January

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Up 0.5 %

SGAPY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.47. 57,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,767. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Singapore Telecommunications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1797 per share. This represents a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; integrated information and communications technology solutions, such as cloud computing, multi-access edge computing, software-defined network, and digital solutions; fund management services to enterprise customers.

