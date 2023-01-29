SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Short Interest Update

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLMBP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.35. 7,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,403. SLM has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $63.48.

SLM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.6091 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

