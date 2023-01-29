SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Cut to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMBK. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.83.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of SMBK opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $446.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

SmartFinancial Increases Dividend

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $33,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,284 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,364. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy G. Ackermann acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $144,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,765.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 729 shares of company stock worth $20,981 over the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 359.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 280.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Recommended Stories

