SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNC. CIBC cut SNC-Lavalin Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.11.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$28.57 on Thursday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$21.27 and a 12-month high of C$33.11. The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.65.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

