South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SOUHY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 193 ($2.39) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 265 ($3.28) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, South32 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.00.

South32 Stock Down 3.0 %

SOUHY opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. South32 has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

