SouthState Corp Grows Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

SouthState Corp raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,572,000 after acquiring an additional 629,428 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,417,000 after acquiring an additional 90,590 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,729,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,379,000 after acquiring an additional 962,983 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.06. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.