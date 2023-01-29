SouthState Corp Has $438,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 559.1% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,720 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 106.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP opened at $123.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.57.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

