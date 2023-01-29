SouthState Corp Purchases 243 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $136.92.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $140.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $169.16.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.