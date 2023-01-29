SouthState Corp Sells 370 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Stock Up 2.4 %

International Paper stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

