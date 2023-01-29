S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 2.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $514,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 106,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Stock Up 1.6 %

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

Shares of SPGI traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,460. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.