SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.65% of SPAR Group worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRP remained flat at $1.30 on Friday. 62,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870. SPAR Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). SPAR Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. Equities analysts expect that SPAR Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.