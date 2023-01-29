SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Position Boosted by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 16,205.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIL. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.50.

