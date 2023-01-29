Spire Wealth Management Acquires 2,229 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 249.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $176.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.00. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $147.86 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

