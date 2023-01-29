Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,488 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 29,645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 2.0 %

CMCSA stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.48.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

