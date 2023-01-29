Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,661 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.25 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

