Spire Wealth Management Sells 657 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IBB opened at $137.23 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.89 and a 200 day moving average of $127.96.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

