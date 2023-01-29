Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 96.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.42 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.