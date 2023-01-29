Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 774,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 492.4 days.

SCBFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 510 ($6.31) to GBX 540 ($6.69) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.90) to GBX 750 ($9.29) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 770 ($9.53) to GBX 800 ($9.90) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Investec cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

SCBFF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $8.86.

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

