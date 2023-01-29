Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 917,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 124,507 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $79,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $109.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $109.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.37.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

