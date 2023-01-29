STASIS EURO Reaches Market Capitalization of $135.22 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004577 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $135.22 million and $73,916.06 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.69 or 0.00402514 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,716.90 or 0.28253486 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00568022 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

