Steem Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $85.82 million and $3.81 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,693.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.64 or 0.00403645 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015558 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.53 or 0.00783043 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00097771 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00573497 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001008 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00186338 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 425,681,734 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.